BNP to take legal action against Murad

In a virtual meeting on Monday night, the BNP policymakers also demanded the removal of Murad from parliament alongside the cabinet by 24 hours

Logo of BNP
Logo of BNP

The standing committee of BNP has decided to take legal action against disgraced State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hassan for his indecent comments against the Zia family. 
 
In a virtual meeting on Monday night, the BNP policymakers also demanded the removal of Murad from parliament alongside the cabinet by 24 hours. 
 
The meeting strongly protested and condemned the extremely "indecent, disgusting, defamatory and ugly" comments by the junior minister against Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman and the female members of the Zia family, said a media release issued by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday. 
 
The BNP policymakers also termed Murad's comments devoid of all political and social etiquette. 
 
The meeting thinks that all women and humanity have been demeaned through such anti-woman, racist, anti-social and anti-constitutional remarks by Murad holding the responsible position of the state. 
 
The BNP policymakers demanded the junior minister to apologise publicly within 24 hours. 
 
BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Jamiruddin Sircar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku joined the meeting with party acting chairman Tarique Rahman in the chair. 
 
During an interview on social media recently, the junior minister described BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman as a "whoreson" and alleged that Zaima Rahman, Tarique's daughter, cannot sleep without the company of a black man every night. 
 
Earlier in the day, Murad resigned from the cabinet following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his offensive and indecent remarks on women. 
 
Murad Hassan had been under increasing criticism by various quarters for his disrespectful remarks on women. A number of audios and videos containing indecent remarks by Murad Hassan also went viral on social media during the last few days. 
 
 

