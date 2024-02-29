‘We haven’t died yet’: Stamford uni dean Prof Kamruzzaman trapped in Bailey Road fire

Dean of the Faculty of Science and Chairman of the environmental science department at Stamford University Professor Kamruzzaman Majumder posted on Facebook that he was trapped in the Bailey road fire in the capital.

Taking to Facebook, at around 10pm today (29 February), Majumder posted, "I am in the fire at Baily Road with family. Pray for us.

The post was instantly flooded by comments of well-wishers, who prayed for the safety of his family.

At around 11pm, he posted again, saying, "We didn't died yet. On rooftop. Allah will help us inshallah. Pray, Don't call."

A fire has broken out in a commercial building housing the Kacchi Bhai restaurant at Bailey Road in the capital tonight (29 February).

Ten units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to douse the fire, according to officials.

Fire Service officials said they were informed of the fire at 9:50pm and the first unit reached the spot at 9:56pm. The reason for the fire is yet to be identified.