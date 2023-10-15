We don't think US election mission's proposals very important: Momen 

Bangladesh

The international pre-election delegation said it is the people of Bangladesh who would ultimately determine the credibility and legitimacy of the elections and the country’s democratic development

The foreign minister speaking to reporters today (15 October) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB
The foreign minister speaking to reporters today (15 October) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said Bangladesh does not think the recommendations made by the US pre-election assessment delegation are very important.

"We have no comment like 'yes' or 'no' regarding the recommendations made by the US pre-election assessment delegation. They have given their opinion. It's their opinion. We don't think it's very important," he told reporters today (15 October).

Earlier today, the international pre-election delegation said it is the people of Bangladesh who would ultimately determine the credibility and legitimacy of the elections and the country's democratic development.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), offered their pre-election statement in the "spirit of supporting and strengthening" democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

The delegation offered various recommendations as a roadmap for progress toward credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections that can advance Bangladesh's democracy.

The recommendations include – Moderate rhetoric and engage in open and substantive dialogue on key election issues; protect freedom of expression and ensure an open civic space where dissent is respected; commit to non-violence and hold perpetrators of political violence accountable; create conditions to allow all parties to engage in meaningful political competition, including bolstering independent election management; and promote a culture of inclusive and active electoral participation among citizens.

Dialogue on election impossible outside the purview of constitution or law: Anisul

Momen also said a lot of foreigners tend to ridicule discussions over issues related to elections and alleged that some media also encouraged them.

However, Bangladesh is always ready to have discussions with all and in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they are continuously holding dialogues.

Responding to another question, Momen said Bangladesh does want voters, but not depending on foreign observers.

He also said they do not go to foreigners but foreigners come to Bangladesh to discuss issues related to bilateral ties as well as the country's Rohingya crisis. 

