Upcoming nat’l polls a litmus test: US mission

Recommendations as a roadmap for progress toward credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections

Moderate rhetoric and engage in open and substantive dialogue on key election issues.

Protect freedom of expression and ensure an open civic space where dissent is respected.

Commit to nonviolence and hold perpetrators of political violence accountable.

Create conditions to allow all parties to engage in meaningful political competition, including bolstering independent election management.

Promote a culture of inclusive and active electoral participation among citizens.

A joint delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) of the United States has said the upcoming national election in Bangladesh is a litmus test for the country's commitment to a democratic, participatory, and competitive political process.

"We feel the primary problem is lack of constructive engagement among key political actors," said Karl F Inderfurth (NDI Co-Chair), in a statement yesterday, following a visit to Bangladesh.

"The best way to end the stalemate is through good faith dialogue, in the run-up to the January 2024 elections and beyond," added the delegation member.

In response to the mission's statement, Awami League Secretary General Obaidul Quader said the government is not obligated to follow the mission's observations. "We will hold elections according to our constitution and the elections will be fair and free."

In another development, AL Presidium member Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan told reporters that a four-member team of election observers of the European Union (EU) will arrive in Bangladesh in November to monitor the 12th parliamentary elections.

The representatives of ten EU countries informed the AL about sending the election observation team during a meeting at the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley's Gulshan residence yesterday afternoon.

Faruk Khan said the EU delegates at the meeting wanted to know the position of AL regarding the upcoming elections.

US statement

The US pre-election assessment mission further said in its statement that Bangladesh's robust economic growth and strong tradition of democratic values have set a strong foundation for the country to achieve its 2041 vision of becoming a developed country,

However, they said, the current political environment presents several challenges to electoral integrity, including uncompromising and zero-sum politics, highly charged rhetoric, political violence, a widespread climate of uncertainty and fear, contracting civic space and freedom of expression, and a trust deficit among citizens, political leaders, and other stakeholders.

Women, youth, and other marginalised groups also face significant barriers to participation.

The US pre-election assessment mission visited Bangladesh from 8 to 11 October 2023 to observe the pre-election situation in Bangladesh.

Mission's recommendations

At the end of the five-day mission, the US delegation issued five recommendations to the stakeholders as a roadmap for progress toward credible, inclusive, participatory, and nonviolent elections that can advance Bangladesh's democracy.

In its first recommendation, the delegation said political parties should temper their rhetoric in public, respect the legitimacy of other political actors, and enhance existing codes of conduct. They must engage in sincere negotiations to break the current political deadlock and effect genuine and enduring change.

Secondly, it said that the media should freely cover all aspects of politics without fear; civil society and community organisations should be free from threats.

Besides, the new Cyber Security Act should not suppress dissent and election rules must grant citizen observers unrestricted access in line with global norms.

The mission's third suggestion is that all parties should publicly commit to nonviolence and hold perpetrators of political violence accountable. They should also subscribe to a multiparty code of conduct committing to electoral nonviolence.

The fourth recommendation said to create conditions to allow all parties to engage in meaningful political competition, including bolstering independent election management.

Besides, it suggested providing registration to political parties committed to nonviolence and democracy and ensuring fair, transparent campaign processes.

It also called for prompt and credible judicial reviews of pending cases against political activists, civil society leaders, and media representatives.

The final recommendation said to promote a culture of inclusive and active electoral participation among citizens without discrimination.

All parties must promote new voices, such as women, youth, PWDs, and marginalised groups, in election roles, offering training and resources for success beyond reserved seats.

Quader's response

Meanwhile, Obaidul Quader in response to the US statement said, "They arrived as friends, engaged in meaningful discussions, and we shared our perspectives with one another. However, why do we have to conduct elections according to them [US delegation]? Who are they?"

He further said, "We have no objection to their monitoring. However, when it comes to imposing conditions, we will not conduct elections on their terms."

The issue of holding a dialogue may be considered only if the BNP withdraws its conditions to take part in the election, said Obaidul Quader.

BNP wants the resignation of the prime minister, dissolution of the Parliament, election under a caretaker government and resignation of the Election Commission. We will think about dialogue only if they withdraw these conditions," he added.

EU observers

According to Faruk Khan, the EU team that will be sent will comprise experts

"Today's (Sunday) discussion has proved that they [EU] want fair elections in Bangladesh, same as we want fair elections. They also wanted to know what we will do for fair elections."

The meeting, led by Faruk Khan, started at 11:30am and continued for an hour-and-a-half.

Earlier, the EU told the Election Commission that it decided not to send a full-fledged team of observers during Bangladesh's upcoming national elections due to "budgetary constraints."