Dialogue on election impossible outside the purview of constitution or law: Anisul

No dialogue on election is possible outside the purview of the constitution or the existing laws, Law Minister Anisul Haque said today.

Besides, there is no need for any discussion if parties partake in the election in accordance with the constitution and the law, the minister told journalists in his office at the secretariat on Sunday (15 October).

He made the remarks in answer to questions regarding recommendations from the United States' pre-election observation team that has asked political parties to engage in meaningful dialogue to ensure a credible, participatory and violence-free national election in Bangladesh.

A US delegation consisting of members of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) visited Bangladesh last week.

At the end of their five-day mission, the US delegation made five recommendations to stakeholders concerned, including the government, political parties, and the Election Commission, in view of the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh.

Talking to journalists at the secretariat, the law minister highlighted the government's positions on various issues regarding the election, including freedom of speech and dissent.

He said, "We have accepted almost everything they [US mission] have recommended.

"There's another thing. The country has a constitution and that constitution dictates how elections will be held.

"There are also laws in the country. Elections will be conducted according to the constitution and the law. There can be no dialogue outside the constitution or what is in existing law."

Meanwhile, the minister denied allegations raised by the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the law ministry has opened a special branch to speed up the sentencing of opposition members in trials in absentia.

He said, "I hope the BNP secretary general will speak with proper knowledge of things."