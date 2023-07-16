Water bus with around 60 passengers sinks in Buriganga River

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 11:39 pm

Water bus with around 60 passengers sinks in Buriganga River

A water bus carrying around 60 passengers sank in Telghat area of Buriganga river in Keraniganj on Sunday (16 July).

Around 20-25 passengers are believed to have fallen into the water, said Anwarul Islam Dolon, member of the fire service media cell.

He said seven people have been rescued, including two women and a child.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdur Rahman, media personnel of coast guard headquarters, said an unconscious body has been recovered around 11:00pm.

On receiving information at 8:15pm, two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence from Sadarghat station and one unit from Siddikbazar station reached the spot to conduct rescue operations with divers.

The fire service said in an earlier notification that most passengers were believed to have swam ashore as the water bus sank close to the shore.

No casualties have been reported so far.

