2 people go missing after lighter vessel sinks in Rupsha River

Two people went missing when a lighter vessel sank in the Rupsha River near a Dolphin sanctuary after hitting a pillar of Rupsha Rail Bridge in Khulna district today (7 April).

Inspector Nurul Islam Sheikh, in-charge of Rupsha Naval Police Outpost, said the fertiliser-laden vessel named "MV Three Light-1" from Mongla port hit the pillar of the Rupsha rail bridge and sank in the river around 1pm while heading towards Nauapara.

Eleven crew members out of 13 managed to swim ashore while two remained missing, he added.