Buriganga faces oxygen deficit to host fish, other aquatic species: Survey  

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 08:02 pm

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
The level of dissolved oxygen in the River Buriganga has declined to such a level due to pollution that fish or any other aquatic species are unable to survive in it, finds a recent survey.

The survey, jointly prepared by the Environment and Climate Change Movement, an environmental organisation, and Human Rights Development Centre, was unveiled at a roundtable held at the National Press Club on Friday (22 March) in observance of World Water Day.

Researchers measured the level of pollution in Buriganga and its water quality for the survey.

Findings show from Sadarghat Terminal to Shyampur BIWTA Terminal areas of Buriganga, the level of dissolved oxygen has been measured at 0.14-0.72 mg/L, whereas aquatic animals require it at minimum 4 mg/L to survive. 

In addition, the environment of Buriganga has posed significant health hazards to public life as a result of the dumping of untreated industrial waste and sewage, waste from vessels, and solid waste into the river.

The chief discussant at the event, public health expert and former general secretary of Dhaka University Central Students' Union Dr Mostak Hossain said due to the lack of safe water, most of the people in Dhaka city are suffering from various ailments, including digestive disorders.

In his speech, Akmal Hossain, principal of Lalmatia Housing Society School and College, said the water bodies of the country have been destroyed for ages. "The country's biodiversity has suffered extensive damage due to lack of safe water reservoirs. The scarcity of water has resulted in the loss of agriculture and degradation of the environment in villages and towns.

Normal flow of the rivers in the country is hindered due to lack of a proper share of inland water, he said.

Ferdous Ahmed Ujjal, general secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Movement, said millions of marginalised people of Dhaka city are deprived of their right to water. 

In the capital, slum dwellers have to face severe difficulties in accessing water for their everyday requirements. The government should think about the marginalised people and take necessary initiatives, he added.

In his speech, Mahbubul Haque, a member secretary of the Human Rights Development Centre, said, "Access to water is a fundamental right for all individuals. It is a human right as well. Everyone must work together to realise this right."

The roundtable was presided over by the President of Environment and Climate Change Movement Engr Md Abdus Sobhan, and moderated by General Secretary Ferdous Ahmed Ujjal.

