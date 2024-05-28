Experts demand scientific discussion on Golden Rice, Bt Brinjal

Many people are opposing genetically modified crops without any scientific explanation, said Anwar Faruque, former agriculture secretary and convenor of Agriculture Biotechnology Coalition (ABC), organiser of the event. 

Ordinary rice and Golden Rice, a GM crop. Photo: Reuters
Ordinary rice and Golden Rice, a GM crop. Photo: Reuters

Experts have demanded a science-based discussion in the ongoing debate over approving two genetically modified food crops – Golden Rice and Bt Brinjal – in Bangladesh.

Advancing agriculture requires science and modern technology, which Bangladesh must embrace for the future, they said at an open dialogue at CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka today (28 May).

Many people are opposing genetically modified crops without any scientific explanation, said Anwar Faruque, former agriculture secretary and convenor of Agriculture Biotechnology Coalition (ABC), organiser of the event.

"However, we have to accept what science says. The more it is debated, the clearer the idea will be," he said, adding that groundwater irrigation now accounts for 60% of rice production despite initial opposition. "While traditional farming methods are valued, they cannot meet demand affordably."

The dialogue, titled "Myths and Truths of GMO: Scientific Clarity", was supported by Global South Hub-Asia, Farming Future Bangladesh, Alliance for Science, and Bangladesh Academy of Sciences.

Md Shahjahan Kabir, director general of the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), said extensive testing confirms that Golden Rice is safe for humans, animals, and the environment.

Food safety regulators in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand  also verified its safety, with no studies showing risks from genetically modified crops, he added.

Abdul Kader, principal scientific officer at BRRI, said it is unfortunate that some people are making derogatory comments on modified crops and hindering the path to scientific advancement.

Citing the World Health Organization, Kader said one in five preschool children in Bangladesh is deficient in vitamin A, mostly those from impoverished communities.

Therefore, a significant portion of their vitamin A requirements can be fulfilled through Golden Rice, said the scientist.

"The rice can meet 30%-40% of the vitamin A requirement, with some loss due to boiling and storage, but sufficient levels remain for up to a year," he added.

