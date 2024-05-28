Awami League created Aziz-Benazir: Fakhrul

The ruling Awami League created former army chief General Aziz Ahmed and former chief of police Benazir Ahmed, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (28 May), referring to the recent allegations of corruption against the two.

"Former army chief General Aziz is in discussion now. Who created Aziz? He was created by the Awami League. He came a long way from where he was!" Fakhrul said while addressing a programme at the Dhaka Reporters Unity marking the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman.

Speaking on the occasion, Fakhrul also spoke about the recent allegations of corruption against former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed.

"The information of thousands of crores of taka looted by Benazir Ahmed is coming out. Aziz-Benazir was created and nurtured by them [AL]. Not only these one or two cases, there are hundreds of cases of wrongdoings-robbery all around," said the BNP leader.

Criticising the government, Fakhrul said, "They are rotten, stinky, absolutely stinky. No matter what they say, those words are not real. The evidence is coming out."

Fakhrul claimed that it has become dangerous for BNP leaders to speak or wage movements these days.

"I know, it is dangerous to speak here, move here, wage movements here. Everything is dangerous. We have to overcome this danger and make our stand."