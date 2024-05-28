Curbing inflation to get top priority in budget: State Minister Waseqa

Economy

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 08:37 pm

Related News

Curbing inflation to get top priority in budget: State Minister Waseqa

“Maximum subsidies are provided on agricultural products such as fertilisers and seeds to ensure food security,” she said.

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 08:37 pm
State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan. File Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan. File Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

Curbing inflation will be given the utmost priority in the upcoming budget, alongside efforts to ensure food security, said State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan today (28 May).

"There is a problem of inflation around the world, and Bangladesh is not exempt from it," she said while speaking to reporters after the closing ceremony of the "Promoting Agricultural Commercialization and Enterprises (PACE)" project at the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) auditorium in the capital.

"Maximum subsidies are provided on agricultural products such as fertilisers and seeds to ensure food security," she added. "The government is earnestly working towards food support, taking all necessary steps in the upcoming budget."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The PACE project, implemented by PKSF from 2015-2023 with a total cost of $129.71 million, focused on developing the microenterprise sector, particularly expanding agri-related enterprises.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) financed $58.07 million of the project, enhancing livelihoods (including higher incomes from self-employment, business profits, wage employment, and food security) for moderate and extreme poor individuals, both men and women, in a sustainable manner.

During the closing ceremony, Dr Arnoud Hameleers, IFAD Bangladesh's country director, praised the country's progress towards becoming an "almost developed" country, highlighting PACE as one of IFAD's highest quality projects globally.

He pledged continued collaboration with PKSF to enhance productivity and sustainability in Bangladesh's agricultural sector.

Dr Hameleers emphasised ongoing efforts to develop the value chain of small entrepreneurs, citing concerns about the perception of Bangladeshi honey being adulterated, leading to imports from countries like Australia.

He committed to improving the quality of Bangladeshi products to address such issues.

Nomita Halder, managing director of PKSF, said that under the PACE project, 88 sub-projects were implemented across 15 agricultural and 15 non-agricultural sectors. Notably, ecosystem protection efforts at the Halda River increased carp fish production and expanded market opportunities.

Highlighting the project's impact, she noted that 60% of the supported small entrepreneurs were women.

PKSF's Additional Managing Director Md Fazlul Kader said 439,000 small entrepreneurs benefited from the project, with a significant 200% increase in their sales.

The programme was chaired by PKSF Chairman M Khairul Hossain.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Waseqa Ayesha Khan / Bangladesh / Budget FY25

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

5h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

12h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

3h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

4h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

5h | Videos
Cars can be bought instantly in online auctions

Cars can be bought instantly in online auctions

59m | Videos