Voting to 5 municipalities, 66 union parishads underway

Bangladesh

UNB
29 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 11:49 am

Related News

Voting to 5 municipalities, 66 union parishads underway

UNB
29 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 11:49 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Voting in five municipalities and 66 union parishads began on Thursday morning.

The five municipalities are—Bagha in Rajshahi, Birol in Dinajpur, Boda in Panchagarh, Alfadanga in Faridpur and Banpara in Natore district. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being used in the municipality elections.

The voting began at 8am and will continue till 4:30 pm.

No untoward incident was reported in the beginning hours of the day.

In Panchagarh, voting in the Boda municipality election started in nine polling centres.

Some 14,512 people including 7,461 women will vote in the election at Boda, said Returning officer Md Alamgir.

Nine executive magistrates, one judicial magistrate, one platoon of BGB, Rab, police and Ansar members will perform their duties at the nine polling stations, he said.

The Election Commission said voting in 66 union parishads across the country was also undergoing from Thursday morning.

Top News

municipal polls / Municipality Election / UP polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

5h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

3h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

17h | TBS Entertainment
A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

15h | TBS Today
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh