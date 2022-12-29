Voting to 5 municipalities, 66 union parishads underway

Voting in five municipalities and 66 union parishads began on Thursday morning.

The five municipalities are—Bagha in Rajshahi, Birol in Dinajpur, Boda in Panchagarh, Alfadanga in Faridpur and Banpara in Natore district. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being used in the municipality elections.

The voting began at 8am and will continue till 4:30 pm.

No untoward incident was reported in the beginning hours of the day.

In Panchagarh, voting in the Boda municipality election started in nine polling centres.

Some 14,512 people including 7,461 women will vote in the election at Boda, said Returning officer Md Alamgir.

Nine executive magistrates, one judicial magistrate, one platoon of BGB, Rab, police and Ansar members will perform their duties at the nine polling stations, he said.

The Election Commission said voting in 66 union parishads across the country was also undergoing from Thursday morning.