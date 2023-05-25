Cox's Bazar municipal polls: 6 candidates withdraw nominations

Six candidates including Jamaat-backed independent mayoral candidate Sarwar Kamal have withdrawn their candidacy from Cox's Bazar municipal polls due on 12 June.

Seventy-seven candidates, including five mayoral aspirants, are left to contest the election as Thursday was the last day to withdraw nomination as per the election schedule, said Cox's Bazar District Election Officer and Returning Officer SM Shahadat Hossain.

He said Jamaat-backed independent mayoral candidate former mayor Sarwar Kamal, councilor candidates Abul Hossain of Ward No 3, Mohammad Shahjahan of Ward No 6, Saiful Islam and Ridwan Rashid of Ward No 11, Shamim Ahmad of Ward No 12, withdrew their nomination until 5pm Thursday.

Shahadat Hossain said the official campaign will start after allotment of symbols to the candidates on Friday (26 May).

