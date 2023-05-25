Cox's Bazar municipal polls: 6 candidates withdraw nominations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 06:09 pm

Related News

Cox's Bazar municipal polls: 6 candidates withdraw nominations

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 06:09 pm
Cox&#039;s Bazar municipal polls: 6 candidates withdraw nominations

Six candidates including Jamaat-backed independent mayoral candidate Sarwar Kamal have withdrawn their candidacy from Cox's Bazar municipal polls due on 12 June.

Seventy-seven candidates, including five mayoral aspirants, are left to contest the election as Thursday was the last day to withdraw nomination as per the election schedule, said Cox's Bazar District Election Officer and Returning Officer SM Shahadat Hossain.

He said Jamaat-backed independent mayoral candidate former mayor Sarwar Kamal, councilor candidates Abul Hossain of Ward No 3, Mohammad Shahjahan of Ward No 6, Saiful Islam and Ridwan Rashid of Ward No 11, Shamim Ahmad of Ward No 12, withdrew their nomination until 5pm Thursday.

Shahadat Hossain said the official campaign will start after allotment of symbols to the candidates on Friday (26 May). 
 

Top News

Cox's Bazar / municipal polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

10h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

22h | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2h | TBS Stories
How Rolex established its Brand Value

How Rolex established its Brand Value

8h | TBS Stories
Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss