Cox’s Bazar municipality polls: 88 candidates submit nominations, 7 running for mayor 

A total of 88 candidates have submitted nomination papers to participate in the Cox's Bazar municipality elections slated for 12 June.

Among the candidates, seven have submitted their nominations for the post of mayor, 65 for the post of general councilor and 16 for the reserved seats.

Returning Officer Shahadat Hossain said the nominations will be scruntinised on 18 May.

"The last date for withdrawing nomination papers is 25 May," he said.

On the final day of filing nomination papers, Tuesday witnessed a significant gathering of people surrounding the district election office.

The seven mayor candidates are - the Awami League nominated Md Mahabubur Rahman Chowdhury, Awami League rebel candidate Masedul Haque Rasel, his wife Jotsna Haque, independent candidate Jagadish Barua, Mohammad Al Jubayer Chowdhury, former mayor and Jamaat leader Sorwar Kamal, and Islami Andolon Bangladesh nominated candidate Md Jahedur Rahman.