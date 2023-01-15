Voter number increased by 5.1% in a year

The number of voters increased by 5.1% over the course of last year, according to the draft voters' list published by the Election Commission on Sunday (15 January).

The National Identity Card Registration Division of the Election Commission on Sunday released the draft voter list.

On 2 March 2022 the total number of voters in the country was 113,287,010 whereas the number increased to 119,061,158 as of 15 January 2023.

According to the updated voter's list, currently the number of male voters is 60,383,112 and the number of female voters is 58,677,209 and 837 are intersex.

In the 2023 voters' list, 7,983,277 new voters were newly included whereas 2209,129 people were removed from the list.

In a letter sent by the Election Commission to the field level officials on 11 December last, everyone was instructed to send the draft list on 15 January. Every year the draft list is published on 2 January but this time it did not happen.

There is a provision to update the voter list from 2 January to 2 March as per the voter list rules, EC officials said.

According to the provision, the final list is published on 2 March after settling the objections to the draft list, reports UNB.

This time, the release of the draft voter list has been delayed, but the schedule of the final list will remain unchanged.

Election Commission started the list updating work from 20 May last year.