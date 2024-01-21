12.17 crore registered voters in Bangladesh: EC

Election Commission (EC) officially unveiled a draft voter list today (21 January), revealing a total of 12 crore 17 lakh 75 thousand, and 450 registered voters in the country.

The breakdown includes 6 crore 20 lakh 90 thousand and 137 male voters, along with 5 crore 96 lakh 84 thousand and 389 female voters.

The draft list is open to objections related to the inclusion of foreign voters, deceased voters, and fake voters.

Following the resolution of these objections, the Election Commission plans to release the final list on 2 March, which will serve as the foundation for the upcoming sub-district elections.

Traditionally, the draft list is published annually on 2 January, as per the Electoral Rolls Ordinance of 1982. However, this year's release was delayed due to the 12th National Parliamentary elections held on 7 January.

The list can be found in each sub-district and police station election office across Bangladesh.