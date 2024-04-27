vivo unveils V30 Lite smartphone with colour-changing glass design

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 12:13 am

In an innovative leap for smartphone aesthetics, vivo is set to launch its new V30 Lite, which features a groundbreaking color-changing glass design. This unique capability allows the phone's color to shift when exposed to sunlight or UV light, offering users a dynamic and visually engaging experience.

The vivo V30 Lite boasts a premium look with a metallic high-gloss frame, enhancing its sleek and modern design. With its cutting-edge technology, the smartphone's back side can instantly transform its color, providing a unique and innovative look that sets it apart from traditional devices, reads a press release.

Beyond its impressive design, the vivo V30 Lite is equipped with robust features tailored for efficiency and performance. It includes an 80-watt flash charger capable of fully charging its 5000 mAh battery in just 43 minutes, making it ideal for users looking for quick power boosts without lengthy wait times.

The device also integrates what vivo calls the Super Charge Pump, a feature that minimizes heat generation during charging. This helps preserve battery health and ensures the phone remains cool during charging, multitasking or exposure to high temperatures, even in direct sunlight. This advancement is a result of vivo's ongoing research into battery life enhancement technologies.

On the technical front, the vivo V30 Lite does not disappoint. It sports a slim body at just 7.79 millimeters thick and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visual performance. The phone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM, expandable up to an additional 8 GB, and offers 256 GB of internal storage capacity, catering well to the needs of heavy users.

With its unique color-changing technology and high-performance specifications, vivo's V30 Lite is poised to make a significant impact in the global smartphone market, targeting users who value both functionality and style.

