Indian police accuse Chinese telcos of funding investigated news portal

South Asia

Reuters
06 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 09:39 pm

Related News

Indian police accuse Chinese telcos of funding investigated news portal

Media rights and opposition groups in India have said the investigation into NewsClick and surrounding accusations are part of a crackdown on the press - a charge dismissed by the government.

Reuters
06 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 09:39 pm
People walk past Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, store in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
People walk past Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, store in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian police have formally accused Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi Corp and Vivo Mobile of helping transfer funds illegally to a news portal under investigation on charges of spreading Chinese propaganda, documents showed on Friday.

A Xiaomi India spokesperson strongly denied the accusation. A spokesperson from Vivo did not respond immediately to repeated requests for comment, nor did the NewsClick news portal, which has denied all wrongdoing in the past.

Media rights and opposition groups in India have said the investigation into NewsClick and surrounding accusations are part of a crackdown on the press - a charge dismissed by the government.

The allegations were laid out in a police complaint that was filed on 17 August.

It was shared with lawyers for people named in the complaint on Friday, days after officers raided NewsClick's New Delhi office and journalists' homes, then arrested its founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and a senior administrative official.

The complaint, a copy of which has been seen by Reuters, accused NewsClick's Purkayastha of conspiring with a little-known voluntary group to disrupt India's sovereignty and cause disaffection.

The police document said, as part of this plan, large amounts of funds were received from China to push biased news criticising Indian policies and projects and defending Chinese policies and programmes.

"It is further learnt that big Chinese Telecom companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, etc. incorporated thousands of shell companies in India in violation" of India's foreign currency laws "for illegally infusing foreign funds in India in furtherance of this conspiracy," the complaint said.

A senior police officer confirmed the document was genuine and that it made allegations about those two companies.

"We have no knowledge about this. We strongly deny the said allegation against Xiaomi in the FIR," the spokesperson for Xiaomi India said, referring to the First Information Report as a police complaint is formally called in India.

"Xiaomi conducts its business operations with utmost respect to, and in strict compliance of applicable laws. Any allegation of conspiracy is completely baseless," the spokesperson said.

Xiaomi and Vivo are among India's biggest phone brands.

The police document did not go into further detail about how the information had been learned, set out any proof of the companies' involvement or say what steps the police were now considering.

NewsClick said this week it does not publish any news or information at the behest of any Chinese entity or authority. Its lawyers have challenged the complaint in the Delhi High Court.

China has dismissed accusations of interference in India in the past and has urged New Delhi to provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies.

Ties between India and China have nosedived since a 2020 military clash on their disputed Himalayan border in which 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed.

Although border tensions have since reduced after several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, New Delhi says relations cannot return to normal until there is complete disengagement and de-escalation.

 

World+Biz

India / Xiaomi / Vivo / investigation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

13h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
The allure of Kanjivaram never ceases to captivate onlookers. Photo: Farabi Tamal. Sharee: Lusso Bella.

Kanjivaram: Softness of silk enamoured in metallic sheen

4h | Mode
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

4h | TBS Food
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1d | TBS Entertainment