Experience the brilliance of vivo's smartphone only at Tk10,669

Tech

Press Release
14 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 06:23 pm

Embrace the cool vibes of winter with the Grand Sale Offer from vivo, a leading global smartphone manufacturer. The eagerly awaited Daraz 12.12 campaign will run until 21 December, promising exciting deals and discounts to wrap up the year.

Discover exclusive deals on a range of vivo smartphones during this Grand Sale Offer. Enjoy up to a remarkable 11% discount, and get the vivo Y02A (3GB/32GB) at an unbeatable price of only Tk10,669. Additionally, special discounts are available on the Y series, including the Y17S, Y27, Y02, and Y22 smartphones, reads a press release.

Experience the journey with the recently launched vivo V29e, now featuring an attractive discount offer on the (8GB/256GB) variant. Enjoy the convenience of a 6-month installment plan. Moreover, for online payments, avail a maximum 15% discount, along with the added benefits of free home delivery and Vivo's authentic brand warranty.

Young professionals, with a penchant for smartphone photography, prefer the brand vivo. Acknowledging the demands of its customers, the company has introduced a spectacular offer in this year's Daraz 12.12 campaign, catering to the enthusiasm for professional photography among the youth.
 

