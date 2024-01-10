Fluorite AG infuses a spectrum of colours into vivo's design elegance

10 January, 2024, 08:05 pm
10 January, 2024

Fluorite AG infuses a spectrum of colours into vivo's design elegance

vivo’s innovative technology offers a burst of tailor-made colours for Bangladeshi smartphone users

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphone design and technology, vivo has seamlessly integrated beauty with innovation through its use of Fluorite AG technology in crafting a captivating visual experience.

Beyond merely serving as a communication device, smartphones have become personal expressions of style and individuality, transcending geographical, temporal, and age boundaries. Recognising the significance of colour and design, smartphone manufacturers invest heavily in research to deliver aesthetically pleasing devices, reads a press release.

Tech enthusiasts often laud vivo for its vibrant palette, with each smartphone boasting colours and designs that captivate the discerning eye. Over the past year, the V and Y series have introduced several smartphones, each bearing a design that leaves a lasting impression. Exceptional hues now grace the backside of vivo's smartphones, courtesy of their incorporation of the innovative Fluorite AG technology.

Drawing inspiration from colour psychology, Vivo has introduced a serene blue hue named "Saint Martin Blue" in their vivo V29e, a nod to the breathtaking azure waters surrounding the Saint Martin Island. Using inductive three-dimensional magnetic particles, reminiscent of mesmerizing ocean currents, the technology creates a wave-like pattern when illuminated. The result is a refreshing and premier appearance, showcasing the brilliance of the custom-made blue in the vivo V29e smartphone.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, black carries its own weight, symbolising power and sophistication. vivo has ingeniously employed Fluorite AG technology to create myriad micro-crystals on the backside of smartphones, reminiscent of distant stars shining for centuries. The Noble Black design of the vivo V29e is a testament to this exquisite craftsmanship.

For those inclined towards the lushness of green, vivo presents the vivo V29e in Forest Black. A blend of black and green, the premium quality starlight pattern on the back imparts a refreshing and elegant aesthetic to the smartphone. On the other hand, the vivo V29e in Rose Gold, with its three-dimensional and glamorous floating light pattern, has caught the attention of many.

The introduction of the vivo V series in the country last year has marked a significant shift in smartphone trends. vivo's special attraction, the Smart Aura Light Portrait, enhances photography and design simultaneously. Consistent use of matching colours and designs in the camera module enhances the overall user experience, providing a sense of harmony.

Whether you prefer the calming Saint Martin Blue, the nature-inspired Forest Black, or the classic Rose Gold, vivo's V29e series offers a simple yet inviting palette. Explore the harmony of elegance and innovation in your preferred colour. For those eager to make these smartphones their own, they are conveniently accessible through vivo's authorized showrooms and e-stores.

