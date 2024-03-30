Vivo X Fold 3 claims title of lightest foldable phone

With sleeker and lighter designs, these devices aim to appeal to a wider audience, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in smartphone technology. Photo: Collected

Vivo launched its latest foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold 3, claiming the title of the world's lightest phone that folds like a book.

Weighing in at just 219 grams, it beats Honor's Magic V2, the previous record holder, which weighed 231 grams, and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, which weighs 253 grams.

Despite its featherlight build, the Vivo X Fold 3 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, and an official IPX4 water resistance rating.

Moreover, it is even lighter than popular bar phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max (221 grams) and the Galaxy S24 Ultra (232 grams).

The company credits its use of second-generation silicon materials and a lightweight carbon fibre hinge for achieving this impressive feat, CNET reports. However, while it may claim the title of the lightest foldable phone, the Honor Magic V2 remains slimmer when folded by 3mm.

In a market where size and weight have historically posed challenges for foldable phones, Vivo's innovation represents a significant step forward.



Alongside the base model, Vivo has also introduced the higher-end Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, boasting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 5,700 mAh battery, and support for fast 100-watt and 50-watt wireless charging.

The Pro version starts at 9,999 yuan (roughly $1,385), while the base model begins at 6,999 yuan (roughly $970), with both currently available exclusively in China.