Vivo X Fold 3 claims title of lightest foldable phone

Tech

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 08:25 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 08:27 am

Related News

Vivo X Fold 3 claims title of lightest foldable phone

It is even lighter than popular bar phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 08:25 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 08:27 am
With sleeker and lighter designs, these devices aim to appeal to a wider audience, pushing the boundaries of what&#039;s possible in smartphone technology. Photo: Collected
With sleeker and lighter designs, these devices aim to appeal to a wider audience, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in smartphone technology. Photo: Collected

Vivo launched its latest foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold 3, claiming the title of the world's lightest phone that folds like a book.

Weighing in at just 219 grams, it beats Honor's Magic V2, the previous record holder, which weighed 231 grams, and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, which weighs 253 grams.

Despite its featherlight build, the Vivo X Fold 3 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, and an official IPX4 water resistance rating.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moreover, it is even lighter than popular bar phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max (221 grams) and the Galaxy S24 Ultra (232 grams).

The company credits its use of second-generation silicon materials and a lightweight carbon fibre hinge for achieving this impressive feat, CNET reports. However, while it may claim the title of the lightest foldable phone, the Honor Magic V2 remains slimmer when folded by 3mm.

In a market where size and weight have historically posed challenges for foldable phones, Vivo's innovation represents a significant step forward.

With sleeker and lighter designs, these devices aim to appeal to a wider audience, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in smartphone technology.

Alongside the base model, Vivo has also introduced the higher-end Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, boasting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 5,700 mAh battery, and support for fast 100-watt and 50-watt wireless charging.

The Pro version starts at 9,999 yuan (roughly $1,385), while the base model begins at 6,999 yuan (roughly $970), with both currently available exclusively in China.

foldable phone / Vivo X Fold 3 / lightest foldable phone / Smartphone / Vivo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

3h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

Shital Pati has been made in Munshiganj for 200 years

3h | Videos
AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

AI will detect the disease by listening to the sound of cough

1h | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

17h | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos