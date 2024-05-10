A day after training jet crash, Air Arabia flight narrowly escapes accident in Ctg

A flight of Air Arabia with 198 passengers and crews onboard narrowly escaped an accident following a technical glitch at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport today (10 May) morning, a day after the port city experienced an Air Force training jet crash that killed a pilot.

The Air Arabia flight from Dubai was scheduled to land at the airport with 191 passengers and seven crews at 8:40am, Airport Manager Group Captain Taslim Uddin told TBS.

"Soon before landing, the aircraft was not getting hydraulic pressure which is used to move various components like brakes and landing gear, as the hydraulic fluid tank emptied before landing," he added.

"On receiving information, we took necessary actions and helped the flight land safely without any delay," he said.

However, the aircraft stopped on the runway before reaching the hangar and remained on the runway for 12 minutes. All the passengers and crews were rescued safely later, he said, adding that the aircraft was later taken to the hangar.

"The airport operation is normal right now", he added further.

This is to mention that a YAK 130 jet of Air Force crashed a few minutes after taking off for a routine training flight yesterday (9 May) morning.

Although both the pilots managed to eject just before crashing in Karnaphuli River near Chattogram Boat Club, one of the pilots sustained critical injuries.

The injured Squadron Leader Asim Jawad later succumbed to his injuries at BNS Hospital in the afternoon.