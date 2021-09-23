Vaccinated Bangladeshis need no quarantine in Netherlands

Fully vaccinated Bangladeshi travellers are no longer required to stay in quarantine on their arrival in the Netherlands.

But the travellers must undergo Covid-19 test before their departure from Bangladesh even if they are vaccinated fully, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in the Hague.

Those who are yet to receive their shots fully must have a quarantine statement with them and need to be home quarantined on arrival in the country.

Bangladesh is maintaining a downward trend in both daily Covid-19 deaths and infection rates.

Some 24 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since 15 May when 22 single-day deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, the government is setting up RT-PCR testing facilities at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to carry out Covid-19 tests on outbound passengers. The Covid testing labs are set to be operational from 25 September.

