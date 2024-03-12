US values ties with Bangladesh, India: State dept

Bangladesh

US values ties with Bangladesh, India: State dept

The United States has said they value their relationship with both Bangladesh and India and they will continue to work together on the shared interests. 

"We value our relationship with both Bangladesh and India. We will continue to work with both countries' governments to pursue our shared interests, including to ensure a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," said US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

He made the remarks when a questioner wanted to know about so called "India Out" campaign in the region at a media briefing on Monday (11 March) in Washington. 

"So we are aware of the reports of this campaign. I'm obviously not going to comment on any individual consumers' decisions, whether it's in Bangladesh or anywhere around the world," Miller said. 

Talking to reporters recently after a US delegation's Bangladesh visit, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said there is willingness from both sides - US and Bangladesh - to work together and they want to create a new chapter in their relations. 

"We also want to begin a new chapter of relations with them," he said, adding that the people will benefit through strengthening the relations.

Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to the president and senior director for South Asia, US National Security Council (NSC); Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, had a three-day visit to Bangladesh recently.

Responding to a question on Dr Muhammad Yunus, Miller said, "You have heard me speak before about the US government's concerns surrounding the cases against Muhammad Yunus, including that they could represent a potential misuse of Bangladesh's laws to harass and intimidate the doctor."

The US State Department Spokesperson said Ambassador Peter Haas simply reiterated those comments, acting in his capacity as the US government's highest ranking representative in Bangladesh.

