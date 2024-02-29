US won't dictate Israel on what to do: State Dept spokesperson Miller

USA

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 01:51 pm

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular media briefing on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: Screengrab
US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller recently said Israel and the other countries in the region have to make their own decisions.

He made the statement during a press briefing on 26 February following a comment about the US invading other countries.

During the briefing he was asked why the US has not made more progress on a two-state solution despite having "so many tools", the spokesman replied "Israel, like other countries in the region, is a sovereign country that makes its own decisions and the United States does not dictate to Israel what it must do, just as we don't dictate to any country what it must do."

This comment earned an instant counter from a listening reporter saying "Unless you invade them," to which the spokesmen reiterated "Israel has to make its own decisions."

When asked about what the US was going to do regarding Israel's plan for Gaza and how Netanyahu was not moving with the US in regards to a two-state solution, he admitted, "The US has not had a detailed conversation with the Government of Israel about this plan yet…"

 

 

