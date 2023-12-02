AL to hold rally in Dhaka on 10 Dec to mark Human Rights Day

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 07:25 pm
The Awami League will hold a rally in the capital on 10 December to mark the International Human Rights Day. 

The rally under the banner of Dhaka metropolitan south Awami League will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3:00pm, said a media release of the ruling party.

"To mark the Human Rights Day on 10 December, a rally has been arranged demanding prompt justice for the families of victims affected by the BNP-Jamaat's arson attacks, reads the release.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is scheduled to join the rally as chief guest. Central leaders of the party will also attend the rally, the party said.

