Women Affairs Dept signs MoU with UNOPS to promote gender equality, inclusive development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

Women Affairs Dept signs MoU with UNOPS to promote gender equality, inclusive development

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
The Department of Women Affairs signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) aiming at enhancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Bangladesh. The MoU was signed by Keya Khan, director general of the department, and Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh, at the department’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy
The Department of Women Affairs signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) aiming at enhancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Bangladesh. The MoU was signed by Keya Khan, director general of the department, and Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh, at the department’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) aiming at promoting gender equality and inclusive development in Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed by Keya Khan, director general of the department, and Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh, at the department's office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Representatives from both sides were also present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The MoU aims to establish a framework for non-exclusive cooperation and collaboration between UNOPS and the Department of Women Affairs across various domains.

"It underscores the shared commitment of both parties to advance gender equality, women's empowerment, and inclusive development initiatives in Bangladesh. As part of the commitment to getting Agenda 2030 back on track, this MoU places the spotlight on Sustainable Development Goal 5, dedicated to advancing gender equality and empowering women in Bangladesh," reads the media release.

Department of Women Affairs DG Keya Khan said, "In partnering with UNOPS, we are embracing a journey towards realising the full potential of gender equality in Bangladesh."

"As we join hands with UNOPS, we are bolstered by the successes we have achieved thus far, knowing that together, we can surmount remaining challenges and pave the way for a future where every woman and girl in Bangladesh has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our society.

Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh, said, "Through this memorandum of understanding, we will work hand in hand with the Department of Women Affairs Bangladesh to implement programmes and initiatives that promote women's economic empowerment, enhance their access to education and healthcare, and provide them with the necessary support to overcome societal and cultural barriers."

"Our partnership will not only benefit women but will also positively impact entire communities," he added.

Through signing the MoU, both parties intend to collaborate on several fronts, including supporting gender equality initiatives, institutional strengthening, capacity building, hosting joint events, crafting gender-sensitive development tools and guidelines, exploring innovative solutions, and knowledge sharing, says the media release.

Department of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs / UNOPS / Bangladesh / Gender equality

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

40m | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

2h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

2h | Videos
The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

4h | Videos