Women Affairs Dept signs MoU with UNOPS to promote gender equality, inclusive development

The Department of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) aiming at promoting gender equality and inclusive development in Bangladesh.

The MoU was signed by Keya Khan, director general of the department, and Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh, at the department's office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Representatives from both sides were also present on the occasion.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for non-exclusive cooperation and collaboration between UNOPS and the Department of Women Affairs across various domains.

"It underscores the shared commitment of both parties to advance gender equality, women's empowerment, and inclusive development initiatives in Bangladesh. As part of the commitment to getting Agenda 2030 back on track, this MoU places the spotlight on Sustainable Development Goal 5, dedicated to advancing gender equality and empowering women in Bangladesh," reads the media release.

Department of Women Affairs DG Keya Khan said, "In partnering with UNOPS, we are embracing a journey towards realising the full potential of gender equality in Bangladesh."

"As we join hands with UNOPS, we are bolstered by the successes we have achieved thus far, knowing that together, we can surmount remaining challenges and pave the way for a future where every woman and girl in Bangladesh has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our society.

Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh, said, "Through this memorandum of understanding, we will work hand in hand with the Department of Women Affairs Bangladesh to implement programmes and initiatives that promote women's economic empowerment, enhance their access to education and healthcare, and provide them with the necessary support to overcome societal and cultural barriers."

"Our partnership will not only benefit women but will also positively impact entire communities," he added.

Through signing the MoU, both parties intend to collaborate on several fronts, including supporting gender equality initiatives, institutional strengthening, capacity building, hosting joint events, crafting gender-sensitive development tools and guidelines, exploring innovative solutions, and knowledge sharing, says the media release.