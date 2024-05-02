Equitable access to healthcare remains a key challenge: Experts

UNOPS Bangladesh hosted the 10th episode of "SDG Café," a dynamic platform dedicated to tackling pressing development challenges on Thursday (2 May). Photo: Collected

Ensuring equitable access to quality primary healthcare services remains a significant challenge, particularly in remote and underserved areas in Bangladesh, despite the country's commendable progress in advancing healthcare access and outcomes in recent years, experts said at a roundtable today (2 May).

"According to the World Bank, as of 2022, only 61% of the population in Bangladesh had access to basic healthcare services, indicating a significant gap in coverage," Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, coordinator of the Bangladesh TA Project at the Mérieux Foundation under the French Development Agency (AFD), said in his keynote speech at the discussion on the "Primary Healthcare Challenges in Bangladesh."

The esteemed public health expert said communicable diseases such as diarrhoea, pneumonia, and tuberculosis continue to pose significant challenges to public health, with non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular ailments on the rise.

"A crucial element is strengthening biosafety practices within healthcare facilities. This safeguards both patients and healthcare workers from infectious diseases, which are a major public health concern in Bangladesh," he added.

UNOPS Bangladesh hosted the 10th episode of "SDG Café," a monthly roundtable discussion series dedicated to addressing pressing development challenges and co-creating innovative solutions.

As part of UNOPS's commitment to getting Agenda 2030 back on track, this episode places the spotlight on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3), dedicated to ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all in Bangladesh and beyond.

Experts said the Covid-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of robust and accessible primary healthcare services. It has laid bare existing disparities and vulnerabilities within the healthcare system, highlighting the urgent need for innovative approaches and collaborative efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

Additionally, Bangladesh faces a shortage of healthcare workers, particularly in rural areas. The World Bank estimates that Bangladesh has a density of only 0.8 doctors per 1,000 people, which is far below the WHO recommendation of 4.45 doctors per 1,000 people.

Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed said, "We are at a pivotal moment in healthcare, where the convergence of innovation and dedication can reshape the landscape of primary healthcare in Bangladesh. As we gather to address the challenges and chart the course forward, it's imperative to ground our discussions in data-driven insights and practical solutions."

He further highlighted, with data indicating that around 80% of healthcare in Bangladesh is provided by the private sector, that there's a critical need for strategic partnerships and innovative solutions to strengthen the public healthcare system.

"Through collaborative efforts and leveraging technology, we can enhance healthcare delivery, improve infrastructure, and empower communities towards a healthier future. Despite the challenges, there are also reasons for optimism," he added.

The public health expert said the Bangladesh government has made primary healthcare a priority, and there are a number of initiatives underway to improve access to quality care.