Man City win historic fourth straight English Premier League title

19 May, 2024, 11:05 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City created English football history on Sunday, beating West Ham 3-1 to win an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title.

Phil Foden scored twice and Rodri was also on target as Pep Guardiola's men sealed their sixth title in seven seasons, condemning Arsenal to second place again.

