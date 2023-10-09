UN in Bangladesh implements CERF-funded activities in flood-hit areas of Ctg

The United Nations in Bangladesh has started scaling up life-saving activities in Chattogram after the release of $4 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) in September.

The efforts will tackle the consequences of severe wide-spread flash floods and provide support to over 100 thousand people in need, including women, and adolescent girls living in hard-to-reach areas of Chattogram Division.

According to recent estimates, flash floods in Chattogram Division have affected 1.3 million people of whom 600,000 are in need of aid and 213,000 have been displaced.

Affected households from the Chattogram Division, are among the poorest in the country, and their humanitarian needs have been further compounded by Bangladesh's worst dengue outbreak on record.

Welcoming the start of the implementation of the CERF-funded activities, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, said the UN in Bangladesh is grateful for the Emergency Relief Coordinator's prompt support to allocate the funds for critically needed humanitarian aid for over 100 thousand people, affected by floods in Chattogram Division.

"In consultation with the government of Bangladesh, NGOs and humanitarian partners, the CERF will assist UN agencies to quickly scale up their life-saving relief activities and respond to the most critical needs of the vulnerable communities and individuals."

The response activities funded by $4 million from CERF's rapid response window are being implemented by four UN agencies operating in Bangladesh – the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the World Food Programme (WFP) – in the flood-affected regions of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, and Bandarban Districts in Chattogram Division.

The FAO is providing food security and agriculture assistance to protect the livelihoods of the flood-affected vulnerable communities by enabling them to resume crop production.

The agency's project assists households with emergency life-saving crop production packages that include inputs such as rice and vegetable seeds, fertilisers, and tools.

The targeted communities are those primarily dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods and severely affected by floods.

UNFPA is providing support for the floods affected pregnant women, adolescent girls and transgender people to ensure their access to life-saving sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services and information and to protect them from the risk of gender-based violence (GBV).

The UNFPA response includes mobile camps providing maternal care, family planning and emergency referrals; cash support to mitigate protection risks and to facilitate the affected people's access to SRH and GBV services; distributing emergency kits to ensure personal hygiene, manage menstrual health, and protect the mothers and newborns, and providing survivor centred GBV response including psycho-social support.