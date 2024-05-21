Age limit violation: HC upholds cancellation of 169 students' admission at Viqarunnisa

The High Court today (21 May) upheld the cancellation of 169 students' admission to Class I of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College in the 2024 academic year for breaching the age limit policy.

An HC bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil delivered the verdict while disposing of a writ petition in this regard.

In the verdict, the court said parents of the 169 students in question cannot avoid responsibility for the situation created regarding the admission.

The court has ordered an investigation into allegations of corruption and irregularities in the admission of these students.

A committee has been formed under the leadership of additional secretary of the Ministry of Education to conduct the investigation.

The court has asked to include a representative of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka and an IT expert from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) in the committee.

The court also directed the school to admit students from the waiting list to Class I.

On 14 January, the mothers of two students who were admitted to Class I at Viqarunnisa filed a writ petition alleging that the age rule was not followed in the admission. After a preliminary hearing, the HC issued a rule with an order on 23 January.

On 28 February, following this, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) submitted a report to the HC.

According to the DSHE, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College did not follow the age limit for admission to Class I in the 2024 academic year. The process of admitting students born before 1 January 2017 is illegal.

The DSHE has found that 169 students have been admitted breaching the admission policy as they were born in 2015 and 2016.

It was requested that the admission of these students should be cancelled and inform the DSHE immediately. The school authorities then cancelled the admission of 169 students.

On 6 March, the HC directed the school to fill the vacant seats from the waiting list within a week after cancelling the admission of 169 students.

Against the order, the guardians of the students whose admission was cancelled applied to the Appellate Division.

On 20 March, the Appellate Division directed the HC to dispose of the rule issued within 2 months. At the same time, the SC issued a stay order on the admission of 169 students.

The HC pronounced the verdict today after disposing of the rule.

After the verdict, Advocate Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, a lawyer for the 169 students, told the media that the decision of the HC would be challenged by discussing with the parents of the students.