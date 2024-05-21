Ctg city corporation introduces 40 new garbage containers for waste management

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 06:01 pm

Related News

Ctg city corporation introduces 40 new garbage containers for waste management

Besides, the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation repaired and handed over four old mini trucks used in transporting garbage to the mayor

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 06:01 pm
CDDL Managing Director Commodore Mohammad Benazir Mahmood handed over the garbage containers to Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Tuesday (21 May). Photo: TBS
CDDL Managing Director Commodore Mohammad Benazir Mahmood handed over the garbage containers to Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Tuesday (21 May). Photo: TBS

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has introduced 40 new garbage containers into the city's waste management system.

These containers, constructed with robust steel by Chattogram Dry Dock Limited (CDDL), were provided at the request of the CCC.

CDDL Managing Director Commodore Mohammad Benazir Mahmood handed over the containers to Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Tuesday (21 May).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation repaired and handed over four old mini trucks used in transporting garbage to the mayor.

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said the corporation has implemented various measures to enhance the city's waste management.

He emphasised that the addition of these 40 new containers is a significant step forward, with more containers planned for the future.

"With the installation of these new containers, we expect to prevent garbage overflow and expedite waste management," the mayor said.

Managing Director of CDDL Commodore Mohammad Benazir Mahmood said, "Out of a sense of responsibility, CDDL has manufactured these containers using cost-effective, advanced raw materials. We will continue to produce more containers to meet CCC's needs."

The event was attended by CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Mayor's Private Secretary Abul Hashem, Chief Cleaning Officer Commander Latiful Haque Kazmi, Public Relations Officer Aziz Ahmed, and other officials.

garbage / CTG / CCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

10h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

1h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

4h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

4h | Videos
World leaders who died in air crashes

World leaders who died in air crashes

4h | Videos