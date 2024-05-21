Ctg city corporation introduces 40 new garbage containers for waste management

CDDL Managing Director Commodore Mohammad Benazir Mahmood handed over the garbage containers to Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Tuesday (21 May). Photo: TBS

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has introduced 40 new garbage containers into the city's waste management system.

These containers, constructed with robust steel by Chattogram Dry Dock Limited (CDDL), were provided at the request of the CCC.

CDDL Managing Director Commodore Mohammad Benazir Mahmood handed over the containers to Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Tuesday (21 May).

Besides, the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation repaired and handed over four old mini trucks used in transporting garbage to the mayor.

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said the corporation has implemented various measures to enhance the city's waste management.

He emphasised that the addition of these 40 new containers is a significant step forward, with more containers planned for the future.

"With the installation of these new containers, we expect to prevent garbage overflow and expedite waste management," the mayor said.

Managing Director of CDDL Commodore Mohammad Benazir Mahmood said, "Out of a sense of responsibility, CDDL has manufactured these containers using cost-effective, advanced raw materials. We will continue to produce more containers to meet CCC's needs."

The event was attended by CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Mayor's Private Secretary Abul Hashem, Chief Cleaning Officer Commander Latiful Haque Kazmi, Public Relations Officer Aziz Ahmed, and other officials.