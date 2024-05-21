Bangladesh, Nepal stress joint commitment to address environmental issues

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda today (21 May) emphasised their joint commitment to addressing environmental and climate issues in the region.

They discussed potential collaborations on environmental initiatives, such as sustainable forest management, renewable energy, and climate resilience.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury met the Nepalese PM at his office 'Singha Durbar' in Kathmandu this noon.

The meeting focused on strengthening the longstanding ties between Bangladesh and Nepal, exploring areas of cooperation on climate change, and discussing opportunities for increased trade, particularly in electricity.

The prime minister of Nepal expressed his gratitude by mentioning the fact that a large number of Nepali students are getting education in Bangladesh. He reaffirmed Nepal's commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable development.

Saber underscored Bangladesh's dedication to enhancing environmental sustainability and its proactive role in international climate forums. He acknowledged the potential for both nations to benefit from strengthened bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury, First Secretary of Bangladesh Embassy Md Humayun Kabir and high officials of government of Nepal were also present in the meeting.