UK King's importance as 'guardian of Commonwealth' is immense: Momen on PM attending Charles III's coronation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the United Kingdom on May 4-8, after her trips to Japan and the US.

The PM has been invited to attend the coronation of UK's King Charles III, to be hosted by Buckingham Palace on May 6. She will represent Bangladesh at the ceremony, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today.

Millions of people across the UK and beyond are preparing to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III – a symbolic ceremony combining a religious service and pageantry.

It will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and the King, who will be crowned along with the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

Earlier on May 5, a reception for the King and Queen Consort would be held at Buckingham Palace.

Also, on the same day, the Commonwealth Leaders' Forum – hosted by the Commonwealth secretary general – will be held at Marlborough House in presence of the King. Prime Minister Hasina will participate in these events.

It is expected that the heads of states or governments of about 130 countries (including the heads of governments of most Commonwealth countries) will participate in the coronation ceremony to be held in UK after 70 years, said Foreign Minister Momen.

The importance of the King of Britain as the "guardian of the Commonwealth" is immense, he said.

On the other hand, strong bilateral relations currently exist between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, Momen said.

The UK is now Bangladesh's third largest export destination, second largest source of foreign investment, and fourth largest source of remittances, he said.

In addition to these, the relationship between the two countries is becoming stronger in political, development cooperation, culture, education sectors.

In view of this, the prime minister has agreed to represent Bangladesh in these important events, Momen said.

It is expected that the Commonwealth secretary general will have a courtesy meeting with the prime minister during the visit. Some UK ministers may also have courtesy meetings with the PM.

During the visit, Prime Minister Hasina will also attend a civic reception organized at a London hotel and exchange views with expat Bangladeshis and British citizens of Bangladeshi origin.

Momen said the government of Bangladesh is committed to ensuring services to Bangladeshis and British citizens of Bangladeshi origin.

"We are hopeful that the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to the UK will be successful and fruitful," Momen said.

The PM is expected to return home on 9 May.