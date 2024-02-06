King Charles III's cancer caught early: UK PM Sunak

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
06 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 03:36 pm

Related News

King Charles III's cancer caught early: UK PM Sunak

The British leader said he is in regular contact with the monarch after his cancer diagnosis and that their communication would continue as normal

AFP/BSS
06 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 03:36 pm
Britain&#039;s King Charles. File Photo: Reuters
Britain's King Charles. File Photo: Reuters

The cancer diagnosis for 75-year-old King Charles III was made early, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday. 

"Thankfully, this has been caught early and now everyone will be wishing that he gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery," Sunak told the BBC.

The British leader said he is in regular contact with the monarch after his cancer diagnosis and that their communication would continue as normal. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I think that's what we're all hoping and praying for and I am, of course, in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal."

Buckingham Palace said on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun treatment, sparking a flood of support from around the world. 

Charles, who became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, has generally enjoyed good health, barring injuries from polo and skiing.

But the palace said that during his recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, "a separate issue of concern was noted". 

"Many families around the country who are listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means for everyone," Sunak said.

"So we'll just be willing him on and hopefully we'll get through this as quickly as possible."

Top News

King Charles III / cancer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

15h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

1h | Videos
More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

3h | Videos
BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

19h | Videos