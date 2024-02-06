Biden says 'concerned' about King Charles after cancer diagnosis

06 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 12:20 pm

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Monday

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

US President Joe Biden said he was "concerned" about King Charles III on Monday, telling the press that he had only "just heard" about the British monarch's cancer diagnosis.

Former president Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee in November US elections, meanwhile wrote on his Truth Social network that the king was "a wonderful man" and that "we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!"

 

