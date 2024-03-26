UAE leaders congratulate President, PM on Independence Day

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders, in separate messages, have congratulated Bangladesh's president and prime minister on the occasion of Independence Day and National Day on 26 March.

The UAE will also be celebrating Bangladesh Independence Day 2024 by illuminating the flag of Bangladesh on its iconic and landmark buildings.

Besides, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have sent congratulatory messages on the occasion of Independence Day.

In their messages, they convey sincere felicitations on the national occasion and extend best wishes for their counterpart's sound health and they wish continued peace, progress, prosperity and well-being for the friendly country and people of Bangladesh.

