Two women burned in gas cylinder explosion in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 04:49 pm

Represenattional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected

Two women were injured Thursday in a gas cylinder explosion at Rahattarpoorl area under Baklia Thana in Chattogram.

The two injured—Sabrina Khaled (23) and Samia Khaled (18)—were admitted to the burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.  

Station Officer of Chandanpura Fire Service Station Shahidul Islam told The Business Standard that the explosion took place at 4th floor of a residential building at Baklia. Two fire service teams brought the fire under control. 

Local people said the fire was originated from leakage of the gas cylinder, he said. The door of the flat broke due to the blow-up. But the fire service team is investigating the reason of explosion, he added.

CMCH duty doctor at the burn unit Liton Kumar Palit said two women burned from Baklia gas cylinder explosion are undergoing treatment. The level of their burn can be detected later.

fire / gas cylinder explosion / burn injuries

