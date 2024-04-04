BRT worker dies as covered van runs him over in Gazipur

BRT worker dies as covered van runs him over in Gazipur

The deceased was Lablu, 31, a resident of Mithapukur in Rangpur district

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A construction worker of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was killed after a covered van ran him over on Dhaka Mymensingh highway in Gazipur in the early hours of today (4 April).

The deceased was Lablu, 31, a resident of Mithapukur in Rangpur district.

"At 12am on Thursday, Lablu was busy working on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway under the flyover of the BRT project in the Chandana Chowrasta area wearing the prescribed clothes of the BRT project workers, when a recklessly speeding covered van hit Lablu and he died on the spot," said Officer-in-charge of GMP Basan police station Abu Bakar Siddique.

He also mentioned the covered van along with the driver had been seized.

The body was sent to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for a post-mortem today morning and further legal action is pending.

He also said the arrested driver's name is Nazmul, 32. He is the son of Anisur Rahman of Munsir Char area of Sherpur district headquarters. 

Rikta Akhtar, the wife of the worker killed in the incident filed a case at the police station as the plaintiff.

 

