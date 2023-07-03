Two children drown in Jashore pond

The bodies of two teenagers were recovered from a pond at Navaran Dakshinpara field in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Parash Hossain, 13, son of Mahasin Hossain of Navaran Belermath village in Jhikargachha upazila. He was a class 5 student of Yaqub Bhuiyan Shishu Academy and Saikat Hossain, 13, son of Sagar Hossain of the same area. He was studying in a madrasa in Jessore. The two of them are cousins.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhikargachha Police Station Sumon Bhakta said the body was handed over without an autopsy on the request of the family. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this regard.