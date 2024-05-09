Turkish navy ship TCG Kinaliada visits Ctg port, celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
09 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:33 pm

Related News

Turkish navy ship TCG Kinaliada visits Ctg port, celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties with Bangladesh

The visit carried out on 7-9 May also aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Turkiye and Bangladesh

TBS Report 
09 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 10:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Turkish navy ship "TCG Kinaliada" has conducted a two-day visit to Chattogram port in celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye.

The visit carried out on 7-9 May also aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Turkiye and Bangladesh. 

"TCG Kinaliada" has been on an expedition to the Far East, visiting at 24 ports in 20 countries during her four-and-a-half-month journey in order to increase the visibility of the Turkish Naval Forces and improve bilateral relations with the countries to be visited," said a press release by the Turkish embassy in Dhaka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the context of the regional visit, the "TCG Kinaliada" carried out the visit to Chattogram port.

"We are pleased to welcome the Turkish navy ship "TCG Kinaliada" in Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh," reads the media release.

Commissioned in 2019, the "TCG Kinaliada" is the last ADA class navy ship which was built by the Istanbul Naval Shipyard in accordance with the MILGEM Programme and integrated with Türkiye's first national surface to surface guided missile ATMACA, developed by ROKETSAN, the rocket and missile centre of Türkiye.

Turkish navy ship / Bangladesh / ctg port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

37m | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

2h | Videos
From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

From fan at the final to Real Madrid's hero

2h | Videos
The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

4h | Videos