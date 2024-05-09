Turkish navy ship TCG Kinaliada visits Ctg port, celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties with Bangladesh

Turkish navy ship "TCG Kinaliada" has conducted a two-day visit to Chattogram port in celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye.

The visit carried out on 7-9 May also aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Turkiye and Bangladesh.

"TCG Kinaliada" has been on an expedition to the Far East, visiting at 24 ports in 20 countries during her four-and-a-half-month journey in order to increase the visibility of the Turkish Naval Forces and improve bilateral relations with the countries to be visited," said a press release by the Turkish embassy in Dhaka.

In the context of the regional visit, the "TCG Kinaliada" carried out the visit to Chattogram port.

"We are pleased to welcome the Turkish navy ship "TCG Kinaliada" in Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh," reads the media release.

Commissioned in 2019, the "TCG Kinaliada" is the last ADA class navy ship which was built by the Istanbul Naval Shipyard in accordance with the MILGEM Programme and integrated with Türkiye's first national surface to surface guided missile ATMACA, developed by ROKETSAN, the rocket and missile centre of Türkiye.