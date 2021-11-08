Truck, covered van strike might be called off tonight

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 06:11 pm

Truck and covered van operations remained halted since Friday in protest of the recent fuel price hike

The strike on truck and covered-van operations, which has been in place for four days, might be called off tonight, said leaders of the truck and goods transport sector.

The decision may come following a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at 8pm tonight.

In this regard, President of Bangladesh Covered Van-Truck-Prime Movers Owners Association Maqbul Ahmed said, "We will meet the home minister at 8pm tonight. There will be a discussion on the three demands we have."

In response to a question, he said, "We have no intention of prolonging the strike. Hopefully the discussion will be fruitful and the strike will be called off tonight (Monday)."

Owners of the goods transport sector called for an indefinite strike since Friday putting forward three demands. 

The demands are: withdrawal of the decision to increase price of fuel, withdrawal of increased toll on Bangabandhu and Muktarpur bridges, and stop collecting tolls from goods laden vehicles in city corporations and municipalities.
 

