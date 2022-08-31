Bus fares reduced by Tk0.05/km after Tk0.40 increase

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has decided to reduce bus fares by Tk0.05 (5 paisa) per kilometre after the price of fuel oil had been reduced by Tk5 per litre.

Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division ABM Amin Ullah Nuri announced the decision after a meeting with the leaders of the transport sector and bus owners at the chairman's office at the BRTA headquarters in Banani on Wednesday.

Photo: TBS

On Monday (29 August) diesel tax was cut by 10% resulting in a flat Tk5 decline in prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane per litre – a downward adjustment, which users and experts find less than what should have been.

On 5 August, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135 and Tk130, respectively.

Following the fuel prices hike bus fares were hiked on 6 August. At that time, long-distance buses had been increased by 40 paisa to Tk2.20 per kilometre and in metropolitan cities including Dhaka-Chittagong, the fare was increased by 35 paisa to Tk2.50 paisa per kilometre.