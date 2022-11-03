Oil falls as Fed rate hike raises fuel demand concerns

Energy

Reuters
03 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 02:12 pm

Related News

Oil falls as Fed rate hike raises fuel demand concerns

Reuters
03 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 02:12 pm
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Oil slipped on Thursday as a US interest rate hike pushed up the dollar and increased fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand, although losses were capped by concerns over tight supply.

Brent crude LCOc1 dropped 85 cnets, or 0.9%, to $95.30 a barrel at 0750 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell $1.01, or 1.1%, to $88.99.

Both benchmarks settled up more than $1 on Wednesday, aided by another drop in US oil inventories, even as the Fed boosted interest rates by 75 basis points and Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to think about pausing rate increases.

A strong dollar is dragging down oil, with some market participants also likely booking profits following recent gains, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

A strong dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

"With the Fed confirming a higher peak in rates, a darkened global economic outlook could continue to pressure the oil futures markets," Teng added.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said that it was surprising oil had proved so resilient after the move by the Federal Reserve, but he noted there were a couple of fundamental factors putting a floor under prices.

The European Union's embargo on Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine is set to start on Dec. 5 and will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.

Also likely to keep supply tight in coming months, producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may struggle to hit previously set output quotas, ANZ analysts said in a note.

OPEC production fell in October for the first time since June. OPEC and its allies, including Russia, also decided to cut their targeted output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November.

The market is also expecting demand from China to pick up with hopes that Beijing will ease off on its zero-Covid policies. Chinese policymakers pledged on Wednesday that growth was still a priority and they would press on with reforms.

Any indication of a reopening in China following Covid-19 restrictions could be a "monster pivot", said Innes.

Top News / World+Biz

Fuel price hike / Fed / fuel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

6h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

7h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

19h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

19h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

20h | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together