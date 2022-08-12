Trawler worth Tk1.5 crore sinks in Bay, 22 fishermen rescued

A fishing trawler worth Tk1.5 crore sank off Cox's Bazar coast in the Bay of Bengal.

Twenty-two fishermen were rescued after the trawler sank around 3pm on Friday (12 August) near Nazirartech Point in the sea.

The trawler "FB Allah'r Dan" owned by Sher Ullah of Maheshkhali upazila was built at the cost of Tk1.5 crore, said the owner's son Ezazul Haque, 18, who was onboard during the incident.

Ezazul Haque said they sailed for the sea off the Nazirartech coast around 2pm with 22 fishermen and goods worth Tk2 lakh including food, fuel and others onboard. Soon after they reached Nazirartech Point, the trawler got stuck on a shoal beneath the sea and capsized, being hit by strong waves.

Eleven fishermen fell into the sea while the rest kept floating holding various parts of the sinking trawler, said Ezazul.

"Local fishermen rescued all of us by four trawlers, '' he added.

Nazirartech Fishermen Cooperative Association's Secretary General Khaled Mosharraf said efforts underway to salvage the sunk trawler.

But the salvage operation is being hampered due to a low tide, said Khaled expressing hope that it would be possible to salvage the trawler once the high tide is there.