Trawler worth Tk1.5 crore sinks in Bay, 22 fishermen rescued

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 09:05 pm

Related News

Trawler worth Tk1.5 crore sinks in Bay, 22 fishermen rescued

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A fishing trawler worth Tk1.5 crore sank off Cox's Bazar coast in the Bay of Bengal. 

Twenty-two fishermen were rescued after the trawler sank around 3pm on Friday (12 August) near Nazirartech Point in the sea. 

The trawler "FB Allah'r Dan" owned by Sher Ullah of Maheshkhali upazila was built at the cost of Tk1.5 crore, said the owner's son Ezazul Haque, 18,  who was onboard during the incident. 

Ezazul Haque said they sailed for the sea off the Nazirartech coast around 2pm with 22 fishermen and goods worth Tk2 lakh including food, fuel and others onboard.  Soon after they reached Nazirartech Point, the trawler got stuck on a shoal beneath the sea and capsized, being hit by strong waves. 

Eleven fishermen fell into the sea while the rest kept floating holding various parts of the sinking trawler, said Ezazul. 

"Local fishermen rescued all of us by four trawlers, '' he added.

Nazirartech Fishermen Cooperative Association's Secretary General Khaled Mosharraf said efforts underway to salvage the sunk trawler. 

But the salvage operation is being hampered due to a low tide, said Khaled expressing hope that it would be possible to salvage the trawler once the high tide is there.

trawler

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

10h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

2h | Videos
What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

12h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

12h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr