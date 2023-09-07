Recovery of 10 bodies in trawler: 'Pirate leader' Suman in three-day remand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 09:31 pm

Police arrested him on Wednesday from Chattogram city.

Representational photo: Collected
Representational photo: Collected

Alleged pirate leader Khairul Bashar Sumon, arrested Wednesday in a case filed over the recovery of 10 bodies in a fishing trawler in Cox's Bazar in April, has been placed on a three-day remand.

Judge Sreegyan Tanchangan of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court granted the remand around 5:00pm yesterday, said Durjoy Biswas, inspector (Detective) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station.

Durjoy, who is also the investigating officer of the case, said the police had applied for a seven-day remand but the court granted three days. 

Khairul Bashar Sumon is the son of late Mostak Ahmad of Sonadia Island of Maheshkhali Upazila. 

He was allegedly one of the pirates who surrendered to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the first phase.

Earlier on 23 April, a trawler owned by a man named Gura Mia brought an unnamed trawler floating in the sea to Nazirartek of Cox's Bazar. The bodies of ten people were recovered from the freezer of that trawler.

So far, the police have arrested at least eight people in connection with that incident. Of those eight, six have given statements under section 164.

Inspector (Detective) Durjoy Biswas said during the initial interrogation, Sumon admitted that he had sent a group of 12 to13 people out to sea on 7 April with arms and money. 

In interrogation, Suman said, "I sent them to rob, not to die."

trawler / Remand / Bangladesh

