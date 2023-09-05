Three more fishermen succumb to death in Cox's Bazar gas cylinder fire on trawler

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 08:08 pm

Related News

Three more fishermen succumb to death in Cox's Bazar gas cylinder fire on trawler

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 08:08 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Three more fishermen, who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion on a trawler in Cox's Bazar, succumbed to their wounds on Tuesday (September 5).

The deceased – Shaheen, Rahim Ullah, and Arman – were undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, head of the burn and plastic surgery department of CMCH, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

With the latest casualties, five people died in the gas cylinder explosion. Earlier, one person named Ayub Ali died on the way to Dhaka in a burnt condition on Saturday and another one named Osman Gani died at CMCH on Monday.

Earlier, around 8:30am on Friday (1 September), a gas cylinder exploded on a trawler that was anchored at ghat-6 in Nunyarchara city of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased were among 12 fishermen who sustained serious burn injuries in the incident.

Cox's Bazar / Gas cylinder blast / trawler / fire / Fishermen / died

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

26m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World