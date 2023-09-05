Three more fishermen succumb to death in Cox's Bazar gas cylinder fire on trawler

Three more fishermen, who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion on a trawler in Cox's Bazar, succumbed to their wounds on Tuesday (September 5).

The deceased – Shaheen, Rahim Ullah, and Arman – were undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, head of the burn and plastic surgery department of CMCH, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

With the latest casualties, five people died in the gas cylinder explosion. Earlier, one person named Ayub Ali died on the way to Dhaka in a burnt condition on Saturday and another one named Osman Gani died at CMCH on Monday.

Earlier, around 8:30am on Friday (1 September), a gas cylinder exploded on a trawler that was anchored at ghat-6 in Nunyarchara city of Cox's Bazar.

The deceased were among 12 fishermen who sustained serious burn injuries in the incident.