Train to the sea: Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail service begins

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 02:14 pm

Coxs Bazar express started for Dhakat at 12:40pm on 1 December. Photo: TBS
Coxs Bazar express started for Dhakat at 12:40pm on 1 December. Photo: TBS

The first-ever intercity train between Dhaka and Cox's Bazar, "Cox's Bazar Express" started operating from today.

The train started from Cox's Bazar for Dhaka with 1,380 passengers at 12:40pm on Friday (1 December).

It is scheduled to reach the capital Dhaka at 9:10pm.

Cox's Bazar Station Master Golam Rabbani said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the inauguration of this railway project on 11 November. But the first commercial train left at 12:40pm on Friday. This train named 'Cox's Bazar Express' is carrying 1,380 passengers in 23 compartments."

He said that two trains will run on this route for now.

The train left for Dhaka from Coxs Bazar with 1,380 passengers. Photo: TBS
The train left for Dhaka from Coxs Bazar with 1,380 passengers. Photo: TBS

"The train will depart from Cox's Bazar at 12:40pm. It will reach Dhaka via Chattogram at 9:10pm. On the other hand, the train will leave from Dhaka at 10:30pm. It will reach Cox's Bazar at 7.20am the next day," he added.

He said that AC-class fare for the train has been set at Tk1,325. Non-AC class fare is set at Tk695. AC fare from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram is Tk470 and non-AC Tk250.

Railway Ministry Secretary Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir was present at the station during the maiden journey of the first passenger train on Friday. He greeted the passengers with flowers.

At the time, he said, Cox's Bazar Express will run on Dhaka Cox's Bazar Railway throughout the month of December.

The Cox&#039;s Bazar Express started for Dhaka at on 1 December noon. Photo: TBS
The Cox's Bazar Express started for Dhaka at on 1 December noon. Photo: TBS

There are plans to increase the number of trains on this route from January, he added.

Locomaster Abdul Awal Rana and Assistant Locomaster Rakibul Hasan Raju operated the train.

Additional Deputy Inspector General of Tourist Police Cox's Bazar region Apel Mahmud said that the arrival of tourists in Cox's Bazar will increase due to the train service.

All kinds of preparations have been made for the service and safety of tourists, he added.

Passengers said the journey has been enjoyable.

The railway project from Chattogram to Dohazari was approved in 2010. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid its foundation stone in 2011.

After revising the project in 2016, PM Hasina inaugurated the project on 11 November this year.

The project has been implemented at cost of Tk18.5 thousand crore; the length of the railway line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is 101km.

