First day of Eid journey by train goes by smoothly

The first day's train journey for the homebound people from Dhaka and surrounding areas to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr went by comfortably on Wednesday (3 April).

The trains started from 6:00am with 20 leaving the Kamalapur Railway Station till 1:30 pm.

"One train was delayed by an hour. The schedule of the rest did not turn out to be a major disaster," said Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Masud Sarwar.

"As the crowd wasn't too big, passengers could board the trains without any hassle," he said.

Neelima Akhtar was waiting at the station for Chattogram's Chattala Express Train.

"I'm travelling with my kids. I thought the train would be very crowded.But it was smooth sailing for us," she said.

Another passenger Tanvir said the stations are free today as it's the first day of Eid travels.

"But I think the crowd will grow from tomorrow," he added.