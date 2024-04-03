First day of Eid journey by train goes by smoothly

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 02:26 pm

Related News

First day of Eid journey by train goes by smoothly

TBS Report
03 April, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 02:26 pm
The first day&#039;s train journey for the homebound people from Dhaka and surrounding areas to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr went by comfortably on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Foisal Ahmed.
The first day's train journey for the homebound people from Dhaka and surrounding areas to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr went by comfortably on Wednesday (3 April). Photo: Foisal Ahmed.

The first day's train journey for the homebound people from Dhaka and surrounding areas to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr went by comfortably on Wednesday (3 April).

The trains started from 6:00am with 20 leaving the Kamalapur Railway Station till 1:30 pm. 

"One train was delayed by an hour. The schedule of the rest did not turn out to be a major disaster," said Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Masud Sarwar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Foisal Ahmed
Photo: Foisal Ahmed

"As the crowd wasn't too big, passengers could board the trains without any hassle," he said.

Neelima Akhtar was waiting at the station for Chattogram's Chattala Express Train.

"I'm travelling with my kids. I thought the train would be very crowded.But it was smooth sailing for us," she said.

Another passenger Tanvir said the stations are free today as it's the first day of Eid travels. 

"But I think the crowd will grow from tomorrow," he added.

 

Top News

Eid Travel / train / Kamalapur Railway Station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

3h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How has agriculture developed?

How has agriculture developed?

1h | Videos
Delicious Afghani Chicken

Delicious Afghani Chicken

2h | Videos
Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

2h | Videos
Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

4h | Videos