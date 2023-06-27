Toll collection: Padma Bridge collects Tk3.61cr, Bangabandhu Bridge Tk3.25cr in 24 hours as Eid rush begins

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 12:10 pm

The homebound rush ahead of the Eid-al-Adha holidays has led to a significant rise in traffic on the Padma and Bangabandhu Bridges, resulting in a surge in their toll collection.

Within a span of 24 hours - from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight – the toll collection of Padma Bridge reached Tk3,61,75,800 and Bangabandhu Bridge collected Tk3,25,51,450.

However, the number of vehicles crossing Padma Bridge was fewer in number compared to Bangabandhu Bridge.

During the corresponding period, some 42,560 vehicles crossed Bangabandhu Bridge whilst Padma Bridge recorded the passing of some 31,298 vehicles.

Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer at the site office of Bangladesh Bridge Authority said, "With Eid looming, the number of vehicles crossings the bridge has increased significantly. To address this issue, toll collection has been initiated at a total of 18 booths located on both the eastern and western ends of the bridge." 

According to him, the Bangabandhu Bridge east toll plaza saw some 24,817 vehicles crossing the bridge on Monday (26 June), generating a collection of Tk1,94,66,900 in tolls. On the other hand, some 17,743 vehicles passed through the west toll plaza of the bridge, resulting in a toll collection of Tk1,58,56,550.

Out of the vehicles that crossed Padma Bridge, some 19,727 vehicles passed through the Mawa end, collecting Tk1,95,40,250 in tolls. Meanwhile, some 11,571 vehicles made their way through the Jazira toll plaza resulting in a toll collection of Tk1,66,35,550, Padma Bridge Site Office Additional Director Md Amirul Haider Chowdhury confirmed.

The substantial toll revenue and the consistent flow of vehicles using the Padma Bridge underscore its vital role in facilitating transportation and enhancing connectivity.

Since the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, over 57 lakh vehicles have crossed the bridge. The accumulated toll collected since the bridge's opening stands at Tk805,17,5550.

